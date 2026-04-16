Alrance

Alrance en fête

Salle des fêtes Alrance Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-04-26

fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :

2026-04-26

Dès 8h Salle des fêtes. Déjeuner aux tripoux ou sucré (APE). 11h30, dépôt gerbe au Monument aux morts. 14h, théâtre avec Anim’Passion et jeux en bois. 17h30, thé dansant puis repas aligot/Veau d’Aveyron (résa 0646676120) animé par Maxime et Vincent

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Salle des fêtes Alrance 12430 Aveyron Occitanie

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English :

From 8am Salle des fêtes. Tripoux or sweet lunch (APE). 11:30 a.m., wreath-laying at the war memorial. 2pm, theater with Anim’Passion and wooden games. 5:30pm, tea dance followed by a meal of aligot and Aveyron veal (reservations 0646676120) hosted by Maxime and Vincent

L’événement Alrance en fête Alrance a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)