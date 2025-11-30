ALSeeD and the ChewB MOUSSE TOUCH’ Lille

ALSeeD and the ChewB Dimanche 30 novembre, 20h30 MOUSSE TOUCH’ Nord

Alchimistes de l’Electro-Folk, nés des orages du Nord, deux âmes lilloises fusionnent dans une danse des sens qui défie les normes musicales.

Prêts à vous perdre pour vous retrouver ?

MOUSSE TOUCH' 17 boulevard Jean Baptiste Lebas, 59000 Lille Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France 09 71 57 43 59 https://www.facebook.com/Moussetouch8/?locale=fr_FR;https://www.instagram.com/lamoussetouch/?hl=fr

La Mousse Touch' est une micro-brasserie bar et une boutique de bières artisanales locales.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars electro pop