ALSeeD and the ChewB MOUSSE TOUCH’ Lille
ALSeeD and the ChewB MOUSSE TOUCH’ Lille dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
ALSeeD and the ChewB Dimanche 30 novembre, 20h30 MOUSSE TOUCH’ Nord
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-30T20:30:00 – 2025-11-30T23:30:00
Fin : 2025-11-30T20:30:00 – 2025-11-30T23:30:00
Alchimistes de l’Electro-Folk, nés des orages du Nord, deux âmes lilloises fusionnent dans une danse des sens qui défie les normes musicales.
Prêts à vous perdre pour vous retrouver ?
Insta
Vidéo
« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPlxUaRRcrE »}] La Mousse Touch’ est une micro-brasserie bar et une boutique de bières artisanales locales.
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars electro pop