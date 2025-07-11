ALTRIMAN Les Angles 11 juillet 2025 14:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

ALTRIMAN Les Angles Pyrénées-Orientales

Festival de Triathlons durant 3 jours dans une ambiance sportive et festive, 4 triathlons sont au programme, du format S au format XXL.

Le vendredi 14h/18h le salon du Triathlon avec la découverte des produits des partenaires et spécialistes de l…

Les Angles 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

A 3-day festival of triathlons in a sporting and festive atmosphere, with 4 triathlons on the program, from S to XXL formats.

Friday, 2pm/6pm: the Triathlon Fair, with products from partners and triathlon specialists.

German :

Triathlon-Festival während 3 Tagen in einer sportlichen und festlichen Atmosphäre. Es stehen 4 Triathlons auf dem Programm, vom Format S bis zum XXL-Format.

Am Freitag 14h/18h: Die Triathlon-Messe mit der Entdeckung der Produkte von Partnern und Spezialisten der…

Italiano :

Un festival del triathlon di 3 giorni in un’atmosfera sportiva e festosa, con 4 triathlon in programma, dai formati S a XXL.

Venerdì, ore 14.00/18.00: la Fiera del Triathlon, dove potrete scoprire i prodotti dei nostri partner e degli specialisti del triathlon.

Espanol :

Un festival de triatlones de 3 días en un ambiente deportivo y festivo, con 4 triatlones en el programa, que van desde el formato S al XXL.

Viernes, de 14:00 a 18:00: Feria del triatlón, donde podrá descubrir los productos de nuestros socios y especialistas en triatlón.

