Altxa Zokoa 2005-2025 Ciboure 29 juin 2025 12:00
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Altxa Zokoa 2005-2025 2 chemin des blocs Ciboure Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Début : 2025-06-29 12:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29
2025-06-29
Altxa Zokoa fête ses 20ans Zikiro sur le fronton (grillade d’agneau) inscription avant le 20juin au 06.50.22.26.52 ou par mail altxazokoa@gmail.com .
2 chemin des blocs
Ciboure 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 50 22 26 52 altxazokoa@gmail.com
