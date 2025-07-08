AMBIANCE EN TERRASSE AVEC GRADISCO Le Barcarès 8 juillet 2025 19:30
Pyrénées-Orientales
AMBIANCE EN TERRASSE AVEC GRADISCO Place de la République Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-08 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-08 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-08
Préparez-vous à bouger avec Gradisco ! Une soirée pleine de groove, de bonne humeur et de sons qui font vibrer
.
Place de la République
Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr
English :
Get ready to rock with Gradisco! An evening full of groove, good humor and sounds that make you vibrate
German :
Machen Sie sich bereit, sich mit Gradisco zu bewegen! Ein Abend voller Groove, guter Laune und Klängen, die bewegen
Italiano :
Preparatevi a scatenarvi con i Gradisco! Una serata all’insegna del groove, del buon umore e di sonorità che vi faranno battere il cuore!
Espanol :
¡Prepárate para el rock con Gradisco! Una noche llena de groove, buen humor y sonidos que te harán vibrar
L’événement AMBIANCE EN TERRASSE AVEC GRADISCO Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par OT DE PORT BARCARES