Préparez-vous à bouger avec Gradisco ! Une soirée pleine de groove, de bonne humeur et de sons qui font vibrer

.

Place de la République

Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

English :

Get ready to rock with Gradisco! An evening full of groove, good humor and sounds that make you vibrate

German :

Machen Sie sich bereit, sich mit Gradisco zu bewegen! Ein Abend voller Groove, guter Laune und Klängen, die bewegen

Italiano :

Preparatevi a scatenarvi con i Gradisco! Una serata all’insegna del groove, del buon umore e di sonorità che vi faranno battere il cuore!

Espanol :

¡Prepárate para el rock con Gradisco! Una noche llena de groove, buen humor y sonidos que te harán vibrar

