AMBIANCE EN TERRASSE AVEC JUNGLE CATS Le Barcarès 29 juillet 2025 19:30
Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-07-29 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-29 23:00:00
2025-07-29
Ambiance garantie avec le groupe Jungle Cats ! Rendez-vous pour une soirée musicale festive et conviviale à partager en famille ou entre amis.
Place de la République
Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr
English :
Guaranteed party atmosphere with the band Jungle Cats! Join us for a festive musical evening to share with family and friends.
German :
Garantierte Stimmung mit der Gruppe Jungle Cats! Freuen Sie sich auf einen festlichen und geselligen Musikabend mit der Familie oder mit Freunden.
Italiano :
I Jungle Cats garantiscono una grande atmosfera! Unitevi a noi per una serata di musica festosa da condividere con la famiglia e gli amici.
Espanol :
¡Los Jungle Cats garantizan un gran ambiente! Únase a nosotros en una noche festiva de música para compartir con familiares y amigos.
