AMBIANCE EN TERRASSE AVEC JUNGLE CATS Le Barcarès 29 juillet 2025 19:30

Pyrénées-Orientales

AMBIANCE EN TERRASSE AVEC JUNGLE CATS Place de la République Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-29 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-29 23:00:00

2025-07-29

Ambiance garantie avec le groupe Jungle Cats ! Rendez-vous pour une soirée musicale festive et conviviale à partager en famille ou entre amis.

Place de la République

Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

English :

Guaranteed party atmosphere with the band Jungle Cats! Join us for a festive musical evening to share with family and friends.

German :

Garantierte Stimmung mit der Gruppe Jungle Cats! Freuen Sie sich auf einen festlichen und geselligen Musikabend mit der Familie oder mit Freunden.

Italiano :

I Jungle Cats garantiscono una grande atmosfera! Unitevi a noi per una serata di musica festosa da condividere con la famiglia e gli amici.

Espanol :

¡Los Jungle Cats garantizan un gran ambiente! Únase a nosotros en una noche festiva de música para compartir con familiares y amigos.

