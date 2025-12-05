AMELIOREZ VOTRE ANGLAIS Marquefave
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2025-12-05 19:30:00
fin : 2026-01-09 20:30:00
2025-12-05
Venez améliorer votre anglais lors d’ateliers de conversation de niveau intermédiaire et avancé !
Le café associatif vous propose de mettre en pratique vos connaissances en anglais lors d’échanges dans un cadre convivial. 5 .
CAFE ASSOCIATIF DE MARQUEFAVE Marquefave 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafeassociatifmarquefave@gmail.com
Come and improve your English in conversation workshops at intermediate and advanced levels!
