AMERICAN FEST’2 Béziers 26 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

AMERICAN FEST’2 Lieu-dit Vaisseries Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-26

fin : 2025-06-26

Date(s) :

2025-06-26

Découvrez une soirée exceptionnelle avec DJ Yas, Theefix et Shazam, accompagnée d’une déco spéciale, d’un show country, d’effets spéciaux et d’une méga tombola! Dress code western conseillé un magnum de Cri récompensera la meilleure tenue. Réservation conseillée.

Découvrez une soirée exceptionnelle avec DJ Yas, Theefix et Shazam, accompagnée d’une déco spéciale, d’un show country, d’effets spéciaux et d’une méga tombola! Dress code western conseillé un magnum de Cri récompensera la meilleure tenue.

Réservation conseillée. .

Lieu-dit Vaisseries

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 69 61 98 96

English :

Discover an exceptional evening with DJ Yas, Theefix and Shazam, accompanied by special decorations, a country show, special effects and a mega tombola! Western dress code recommended: a magnum of Cree will be awarded to the best outfit. Reservations recommended.

German :

Erleben Sie einen außergewöhnlichen Abend mit DJ Yas, Theefix und Shazam, mit einer speziellen Dekoration, einer Country-Show, Spezialeffekten und einer Mega-Tombola! Western-Dresscode empfohlen: Das beste Outfit wird mit einer Magnumflasche Cri belohnt. Reservierung empfohlen.

Italiano :

Godetevi una serata eccezionale con DJ Yas, Theefix e Shazam, accompagnata da decorazioni speciali, uno spettacolo country, effetti speciali e una mega tombola! Si raccomanda un abbigliamento occidentale: una magnum di Cree sarà assegnata al miglior vestito. Prenotazione consigliata.

Espanol :

Disfrute de una velada excepcional con DJ Yas, Theefix y Shazam, acompañados de decoraciones especiales, un espectáculo country, efectos especiales y ¡una mega tómbola! Se recomienda vestir a la moda occidental: se premiará con un magnum de Cree al mejor atuendo. Se recomienda reservar.

L’événement AMERICAN FEST’2 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-06-21 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE