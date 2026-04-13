Amsterdam at Play: AdTech, Gaming & Gen Z Attention Economy, TBD, Amsterdam, Amsterdam
Amsterdam at Play: AdTech, Gaming & Gen Z Attention Economy, TBD, Amsterdam, Amsterdam mardi 14 avril 2026.
Amsterdam at Play: AdTech, Gaming & Gen Z Attention Economy Mardi 14 avril, 17h30 TBD, Amsterdam
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-14T17:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-14T20:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-14T17:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-14T20:30:00+02:00
Amsterdam at Play: AdTech, Gaming & the Gen Z Attention Economy
The way brands capture attention is rapidly evolving. Gaming platforms, immersive formats, creators, and AI are redefining how Gen Z engages with content and how brands show up in those spaces.
On April 14 (17:30–20:30), French Tech Amsterdam is co-hosting an evening with @BEM bringing together leaders from AdTech, gaming, media, and innovation for insights, discussion, and networking in Amsterdam.
TBD, Amsterdam Amsterdam Amsterdam Hollande-Septentrionale
Game Tech with BEM
À voir aussi à Amsterdam
- Cocktail de Networking en partenariat avec L’Oréal, Pays-Bas, Amsterdam 6 octobre 2026
- Pavillon France MRO Europe, Amsterdam RAI, Amsterdam 27 octobre 2026