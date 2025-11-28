AN ABHAIN CYCRIEN’S Nivillac

AN ABHAIN Vendredi 28 novembre, 21h00 CYCRIEN’S Morbihan

Avec sa voix cristalline et ses arpèges hypnotiques, la jeune musicienne puise dans la musique des années 60-70 et celtique pour créer un univers planant et psyché. En anglais, français ou breton, elle chante sur des mondes imaginaires, ainsi que sur les joies et les tourments de l’expérience humaine.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Voix Celtique