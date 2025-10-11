ANECDOTES PASTORALES HISTORIQUES ET PÉDAGOGIQUES SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

Accompagnés par Luc Adisson, nous retournerons sur les traces de l’éducation à l’environnement et du pastoralisme, avec une halte à Beaudéan autour du thème de l’eau, avant de rejoindre le Sarrat de Gaye et son canal historique alimentant plus de 70 granges foraines.

English :

Accompanied by Luc Adisson, we return to the traces of environmental education and pastoralism, with a stopover in Beaudéan on the theme of water, before reaching the Sarrat de Gaye and its historic canal supplying more than 70 fairground barns.

members: 10?, non-members: 18?

German :

In Begleitung von Luc Adisson begeben wir uns auf die Spuren der Umwelterziehung und der Weidewirtschaft, mit einem Halt in Beaudéan zum Thema Wasser, bevor wir den Sarrat de Gaye und seinen historischen Kanal erreichen, der mehr als 70 Scheunen versorgt.

mitglieder: 10 Euro, Nichtmitglieder: 18 Euro

Italiano :

Accompagnati da Luc Adisson, seguiremo le tracce dell’educazione ambientale e della pastorizia, con una sosta a Beaudéan sul tema dell’acqua, prima di dirigerci verso il Sarrat de Gaye e il suo storico canale che alimenta oltre 70 granai da fiera.

soci: 10 euro, non soci: 18 euro

Espanol :

Acompañados por Luc Adisson, seguiremos los pasos de la educación medioambiental y el pastoralismo, con una parada en Beaudéan sobre el tema del agua, antes de dirigirnos al Sarrat de Gaye y su canal histórico que abastece a más de 70 graneros de feria.

socios: 10 euros, no socios: 18 euros

