Ânes-Stram-Gram

Place Stanislas Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

0

Gratuit

Date et horaire :

Dimanche 2025-12-07 15:45:00

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Les Ânes Stram Gram, la troupe des clowns-danseurs menée par Leila Bessali et les clowns Champion et Ultrason, promet un show déjanté avec claquettes, paillettes et pirouettes !

Sans réservation.Tout public

Place Stanislas Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10

English :

Les Ânes Stram Gram, the troupe of clown-dancers led by Leila Bessali and the clowns Champion and Ultrason, promises a crazy show with tap dancing, sequins and pirouettes!

No reservation required.

L’événement Ânes-Stram-Gram Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par DESTINATION NANCY