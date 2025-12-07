Ânes-Stram-Gram Nancy
Ânes-Stram-Gram Nancy dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Ânes-Stram-Gram
Place Stanislas Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-07 15:45:00
Les Ânes Stram Gram, la troupe des clowns-danseurs menée par Leila Bessali et les clowns Champion et Ultrason, promet un show déjanté avec claquettes, paillettes et pirouettes !
Sans réservation.Tout public
Place Stanislas Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10
English :
Les Ânes Stram Gram, the troupe of clown-dancers led by Leila Bessali and the clowns Champion and Ultrason, promises a crazy show with tap dancing, sequins and pirouettes!
No reservation required.
