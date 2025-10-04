Angéline chante « Chemin Anne Sylvestre » Châteauroux

Angéline chante « Chemin Anne Sylvestre » Châteauroux samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Angéline chante « Chemin Anne Sylvestre »

41 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-04 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-04 20:00:00

2025-10-04

Accompagnée par Emmanuel Le Poulichet au piano et par le groupe vocal Envol, alternant reprises et compositions personnelles, Angéline, auteure compositrice interprète, rend hommage à une grande dame de la chanson française et nous propose une parenthèse musicale.

La réservation est conseillée pour cet événement. .

41 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 35 35

English :

Accompanied by Emmanuel Le Poulichet on piano and the vocal group Envol, alternating covers and personal compositions, singer-songwriter Angéline pays tribute to a great lady of French chanson, offering us a musical interlude.

German :

Begleitet von Emmanuel Le Poulichet am Klavier und der Vokalgruppe Envol, abwechselnd mit Coverversionen und Eigenkompositionen, würdigt die Autorin und Komponistin Angéline eine große Dame des französischen Chansons und bietet uns eine musikalische Auszeit.

Italiano :

Accompagnata da Emmanuel Le Poulichet al pianoforte e dal gruppo vocale Envol, alternando cover e composizioni proprie, Angéline, autrice e cantautrice, rende omaggio a una grande signora della chanson francese e ci offre un intermezzo musicale.

Espanol :

Acompañada al piano por Emmanuel Le Poulichet y el grupo vocal Envol, alternando versiones y composiciones propias, Angéline, autora y cantautora, rinde homenaje a una gran dama de la chanson francesa y nos ofrece un interludio musical.

