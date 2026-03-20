ANIMATION À LA BOUTIQUE DU CENTRE THERMAL COMPRENDRE MA PEAU

Avène Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-15

fin : 2026-04-15

Date(s) :

2026-04-15

Mercredi15 avril 13h30-17h30 animation à la boutique du centre thermal comprendre ma peau .

Gratuit et ouvert à tous

Mercredi15 avril 13h30-17h30 animation à la boutique du centre thermal comprendre ma peau .

Gratuit et ouvert à tous .

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 44 45

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English : ANIMATION À LA BOUTIQUE DU CENTRE THERMAL COMPRENDRE MA PEAU

Wednesday, April 15, 1:30 pm 5:30 pm Understanding my skin animation at the spa boutique.

Free and open to all

L’événement ANIMATION À LA BOUTIQUE DU CENTRE THERMAL COMPRENDRE MA PEAU Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB