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ANIMATION À LA BOUTIQUE DU CENTRE THERMAL  COMPRENDRE MA PEAU  Avène

ANIMATION À LA BOUTIQUE DU CENTRE THERMAL  COMPRENDRE MA PEAU  Avène mercredi 15 avril 2026.

Ville : 34260 Avène

Département : Hérault

Début : mercredi 15 avril 2026

Fin : mercredi 15 avril 2026

Tarif :

ANIMATION À LA BOUTIQUE DU CENTRE THERMAL  COMPRENDRE MA PEAU 

Avène Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-15
fin : 2026-04-15

Date(s) :
2026-04-15

Mercredi15 avril 13h30-17h30 animation à la boutique du centre thermal  comprendre ma peau  .
Gratuit et ouvert à tous
Mercredi15 avril 13h30-17h30 animation à la boutique du centre thermal  comprendre ma peau  .
Gratuit et ouvert à tous   .

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 44 45 

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English : ANIMATION À LA BOUTIQUE DU CENTRE THERMAL  COMPRENDRE MA PEAU 

Wednesday, April 15, 1:30 pm 5:30 pm Understanding my skin animation at the spa boutique.
Free and open to all

L’événement ANIMATION À LA BOUTIQUE DU CENTRE THERMAL  COMPRENDRE MA PEAU  Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB