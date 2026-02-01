Animation bilbiothèque Carnaval des animaux Ferrières-en-Gâtinais
Ferrières-en-Gâtinais Loiret
Début : 2026-02-18 15:00:00
fin : 2026-02-18 17:00:00
2026-02-18
Réservez vite l’animation de la bibliothèque de Ferrières sur le Carnaval des animaux de Saint-Saëns ! Au programme confection d’un masque de carnaval animaux. Atelier réservé aux 4-12 ans. Sur réservation .
Ferrières-en-Gâtinais 45210 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 96 91 63 bibliotheque@ferrieresengatinais.fr
English :
Animation bilbiothèque: Carnival of the animals
