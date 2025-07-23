Animation bistrot guinguette Fribourg

Animation bistrot guinguette Fribourg mercredi 23 juillet 2025 18:00:00.

Animation bistrot guinguette

51 rue du Stade Stade de football Fribourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-07-23 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-23 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-23

Cet été, une caravane un peu spéciale viendra animer 5 communes du territoire ! Le temps d’une soirée, revivez l’ambiance des anciens bistrots de village autour d’une animation musicale, dans un cadre unique ! Juché sur leur caravane bleu ciel, La Boite 2 Jazz amène le printemps avec ses valses champêtres. Rideaux à carreaux, tournesols et lampions se mêlent aux influences populaires des quatre compères dans l’atmosphère chaleureuse des bals d’antan à l’accordéon, contrebasse, guitare et chant. La buvette sera assurée par l’association locale Nider Groupe à travers le Bistro Mobile et une restauration sera assurée par la commune. Entrée libreTout public

0 .

51 rue du Stade Stade de football Fribourg 57810 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

English :

This summer, a very special caravan is coming to liven up 5 towns in the region! For one evening, relive the atmosphere of the old village bistros with musical entertainment in a unique setting! Perched on their sky-blue caravan, La Boite 2 Jazz bring the springtime to life with their country waltzes. Checkered curtains, sunflowers and lanterns blend with the popular influences of the four compères in the warm atmosphere of old-time balls, with accordion, double bass, guitar and vocals. Refreshments will be provided by the local association Nider Groupe through the Bistro Mobile, and catering will be provided by the commune. Free admission

German :

Diesen Sommer wird eine ganz besondere Karawane fünf Gemeinden der Region beleben! Erleben Sie einen Abend lang die Atmosphäre der alten Dorfkneipen mit musikalischer Unterhaltung in einem einzigartigen Rahmen! Auf ihrem himmelblauen Wohnwagen bringt La Boite 2 Jazz mit ihren ländlichen Walzern den Frühling herbei. Karierte Vorhänge, Sonnenblumen und Lampions vermischen sich mit den volkstümlichen Einflüssen der vier Freunde in der warmen Atmosphäre früherer Bälle mit Akkordeon, Kontrabass, Gitarre und Gesang. Der örtliche Verein Nider Groupe sorgt mit dem Bistro Mobile für den Ausschank und die Gemeinde für das leibliche Wohl der Gäste. Freier Eintritt

Italiano :

Quest’estate, una carovana molto speciale viene ad animare 5 comunità locali! Per una sera, rivivete l’atmosfera dei vecchi bistrot di paese con un intrattenimento musicale in un ambiente unico! Appollaiati sulla loro roulotte celeste, La Boite 2 Jazz animano la primavera con i loro valzer country. Tende a quadri, girasoli e lanterne si fondono con le influenze popolari dei quattro musicisti nella calda atmosfera dei balli d’altri tempi, con fisarmonica, contrabbasso, chitarra e voce. Il rinfresco sarà offerto dall’associazione locale Nider Groupe attraverso il Bistro Mobile, mentre il catering sarà a cura del Comune. Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Este verano, una caravana muy especial viene a animar 5 comunidades locales Por una noche, reviva el ambiente de los antiguos bares de pueblo con un espectáculo musical en un marco único Encaramados en su caravana azul cielo, La Boite 2 Jazz animan la primavera con sus valses campestres. Cortinas a cuadros, girasoles y farolillos se mezclan con las influencias populares de los cuatro músicos en el cálido ambiente de los bailes de antaño con acordeón, contrabajo, guitarra y voz. Los refrescos correrán a cargo de la asociación local Nider Groupe a través del Bistro Mobile, y el catering será proporcionado por el ayuntamiento. Entrada gratuita

L’événement Animation bistrot guinguette Fribourg a été mis à jour le 2025-06-28 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG