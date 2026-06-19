Niederstinzel

Animation bistrot guinguette

rue Principale Niederstinzel Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-08-12 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Entre pop, jazz et sonorités estivales, vos soirées vont vibrer au rythme de la musique. Au programme de cette soirée Les Christalys (orchestre), suivi de Th Surfin’ Coconuts (rock 60’s). Et pour étancher votre soif ? Le Nider groupe s’occupe de tout avec son bistro mobile. La restauration est assurée par les associations locales. Entrée libre.Tout public

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rue Principale Niederstinzel 57930 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

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English :

With a mix of pop, jazz, and summery sounds, your evenings will come alive to the beat of the music. Tonight’s lineup features Les Christalys (band), followed by Th Surfin’ Coconuts (’60s rock). And to quench your thirst? The Nider group has everything covered with its mobile bistro. Food will be provided by local organizations. Free admission.

L’événement Animation bistrot guinguette Niederstinzel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG