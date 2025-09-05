Animation bistrot guinguette Sarrebourg

Animation bistrot guinguette Sarrebourg vendredi 5 septembre 2025.

Animation bistrot guinguette

Centre Aquatique Moselle Sud Zone de loisirs Sarrebourg Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-09-05 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-05 23:59:00

2025-09-05

Vous étiez nombreux à vivre les 5 étapes de la tournée estivale sur le territoire de Sarrebourg Moselle Sud, alors rejoignez-nous pour un dernier rendez-vous surprise à la rentrée !

Au programme

– Concert plongez dans l’ambiance des bals d’antan avec « La Boite 2 Jazz » et La Tite Guinguette.

– Buvette retrouvez le NIDER Groupe à bord du « Bistro Mobile », toujours présent pour étancher votre soif.

– Restauration dégustez les burgers, saucisses merguez, frites et knacks concoctés par Aatmos Moselle Sud.

– Soirée 80/90’s avec DJ Matheiser.

C’est l’occasion de clore l’été en beauté, alors venez nombreux ! Entrée libre.

Accès piscine impossible fermeture du centre aquatique du 1er au 14 septembre pour cause de vidange.Tout public

Centre Aquatique Moselle Sud Zone de loisirs Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

English :

Many of you enjoyed the 5 stages of the summer tour in the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud area, so come and join us for one last surprise event in the autumn!

On the program:

– Concert: immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the balls of yesteryear with « La Boite 2 Jazz » and La Tite Guinguette.

– Refreshments: join the NIDER Groupe on board the « Bistro Mobile », always on hand to quench your thirst.

– Catering: enjoy burgers, merguez sausages, French fries and knacks concocted by Aatmos Moselle Sud.

– 80s/90s party with DJ Matheiser.

So come one, come all! Admission free.

Swimming pool access not possible: the aquatic center will be closed from September 1 to 14 for emptying.

German :

Viele von Ihnen haben die fünf Etappen der Sommertournee im Gebiet von Sarrebourg Moselle Sud miterlebt. Begleiten Sie uns also zu einem letzten Überraschungstermin im Herbst!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Konzert: Tauchen Sie mit « La Boite 2 Jazz » und La Tite Guinguette in die Atmosphäre der Bälle vergangener Zeiten ein.

– Getränke: Treffen Sie die NIDER Groupe an Bord des « Bistro Mobile », die immer da ist, um Ihren Durst zu stillen.

– Essen und Trinken: Genießen Sie die von Aatmos Moselle Sud zusammengestellten Burger, Merguez-Würste, Pommes frites und Knacks.

– 80/90er-Jahre-Abend mit DJ Matheiser.

Es ist die Gelegenheit, den Sommer in Schönheit zu beenden, also kommen Sie zahlreich! Freier Eintritt.

Zugang zum Schwimmbad nicht möglich: Schließung des Wassersportzentrums vom 1. bis 14. September wegen Entleerung.

Italiano :

Molti di voi hanno partecipato alle 5 tappe del tour estivo nella zona di Sarrebourg Moselle Sud, quindi venite a trovarci per un ultimo evento a sorpresa in autunno!

In programma:

– Concerto: immergetevi nell’atmosfera dei balli di una volta con « La Boite 2 Jazz » e La Tite Guinguette.

– Rinfresco: unitevi al NIDER Groupe a bordo del « Bistro Mobile », sempre a disposizione per dissetarvi.

– Ristorazione: hamburger, salsicce merguez, patatine e stuzzichini preparati da Aatmos Moselle Sud.

– Festa anni 80/90 con DJ Matheiser.

È un ottimo modo per concludere l’estate, quindi venite tutti! Ingresso libero.

Accesso alla piscina non possibile: il centro acquatico sarà chiuso dall’1 al 14 settembre per svuotamento.

Espanol :

Muchos de ustedes participaron en las 5 etapas de la gira de verano en la zona de Sarrebourg Moselle Sud, así que vengan y únanse a nosotros para un último evento sorpresa en otoño

En el programa:

– Concierto: sumérjase en el ambiente de los bailes de antaño con « La Boite 2 Jazz » y La Tite Guinguette.

– Refrescos: únase al Grupo NIDER a bordo del « Bistro Mobile », siempre a mano para saciar su sed.

– Restauración: hamburguesas, salchichas merguez, patatas fritas y chucherías preparadas por Aatmos Moselle Sud.

– Fiesta de los 80/90 con DJ Matheiser.

Es una buena manera de terminar el verano, así que ¡vengan todos! Entrada gratuita.

No es posible acceder a la piscina: el centro acuático permanecerá cerrado del 1 al 14 de septiembre por vaciado.

