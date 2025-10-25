Animation Boum d’Halloween Salle polyvalente Saint-Vivien
Animation Boum d’Halloween Salle polyvalente Saint-Vivien samedi 25 octobre 2025.
Animation Boum d’Halloween
Salle polyvalente Grande Rue Saint-Vivien Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-10-25 15:30:00
fin : 2025-10-25
2025-10-25
L’association APPI MOMES organise une Boum d’HALLOWEEN.
Attention ! Les démons auront pris possession de la salle le soir vous êtes convié(e)s à leur tenir compagnie. Tremblez, tristes et vulnérables Moldus !
English : Event Boum d’Halloween
The APPI MOMES association is organizing a HALLOWEEN Ball.
Please note! The demons will have taken over the hall by evening: you’re invited to keep them company. Tremble, you sad and vulnerable Muggles!
German : Veranstaltung Boum d’Halloween
Der Verein APPI MOMES organisiert eine HALLOWEEN-Boom-Party.
Achtung! Am Abend werden die Dämonen den Saal besetzt haben: Sie sind eingeladen, ihnen Gesellschaft zu leisten. Zittert, ihr traurigen und verletzlichen Muggel!
Italiano :
L’associazione MAMME APPI organizza una festa di HALLOWEEN.
Ma attenzione! I demoni avranno preso possesso della sala entro sera: siete invitati a far loro compagnia. Tremate, voi Babbani tristi e vulnerabili!
Espanol : Evento Boum d’Halloween
La asociación APPI MOMES organiza una fiesta de HALLOWEEN.
Pero, ¡cuidado! Los demonios se habrán apoderado de la sala por la noche: estás invitado a hacerles compañía. Temblad, muggles tristes y vulnerables
