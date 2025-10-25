Animation Boum d’Halloween Salle polyvalente Saint-Vivien

Animation Boum d’Halloween Salle polyvalente Saint-Vivien samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Animation Boum d’Halloween

Salle polyvalente Grande Rue Saint-Vivien Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-25 15:30:00

fin : 2025-10-25

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

L’association APPI MOMES organise une Boum d’HALLOWEEN.

Attention ! Les démons auront pris possession de la salle le soir vous êtes convié(e)s à leur tenir compagnie. Tremblez, tristes et vulnérables Moldus !

.

Salle polyvalente Grande Rue Saint-Vivien 17220 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : Event Boum d’Halloween

The APPI MOMES association is organizing a HALLOWEEN Ball.

Please note! The demons will have taken over the hall by evening: you’re invited to keep them company. Tremble, you sad and vulnerable Muggles!

German : Veranstaltung Boum d’Halloween

Der Verein APPI MOMES organisiert eine HALLOWEEN-Boom-Party.

Achtung! Am Abend werden die Dämonen den Saal besetzt haben: Sie sind eingeladen, ihnen Gesellschaft zu leisten. Zittert, ihr traurigen und verletzlichen Muggel!

Italiano :

L’associazione MAMME APPI organizza una festa di HALLOWEEN.

Ma attenzione! I demoni avranno preso possesso della sala entro sera: siete invitati a far loro compagnia. Tremate, voi Babbani tristi e vulnerabili!

Espanol : Evento Boum d’Halloween

La asociación APPI MOMES organiza una fiesta de HALLOWEEN.

Pero, ¡cuidado! Los demonios se habrán apoderado de la sala por la noche: estás invitado a hacerles compañía. Temblad, muggles tristes y vulnerables

L’événement Animation Boum d’Halloween Saint-Vivien a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par Nous La Rochelle