Animation Camp4Groove ft Garry H Les Cabanes Urbaines La Rochelle
Animation Camp4Groove ft Garry H
Les Cabanes Urbaines Les Cabanes Urbaines 22 rue Cardinal La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 9 – 9 – 9 EUR
Début : Jeudi 2025-09-18 18:30:00
fin : 2025-09-18 22:30:00
2025-09-18
C’est l’incontournable afterwork de Camp4, le Camp4Groove le jeudi 18 septembre pour sa dixième édition ! Et pour cette reprise, on retrouve Garry H derrière les platines !
Les Cabanes Urbaines Les Cabanes Urbaines 22 rue Cardinal La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 9 81 61 14 31
English : Event Camp4Groove ft Garry H
The Camp4Groove afterwork is back for its tenth edition on Thursday, September 18! And for this edition, Garry H is back behind the decks!
German : Veranstaltung Camp4Groove ft Garry H
Es ist das unumgängliche Afterwork von Camp4, der Camp4Groove am Donnerstag, den 18. September in seiner zehnten Ausgabe! Und bei dieser Wiederholung steht Garry H hinter den Plattentellern!
Italiano :
L’afterwork Camp4Groove torna per la sua decima edizione giovedì 18 settembre! E per l’edizione di quest’anno c’è Garry H dietro i piatti!
Espanol : Evento Camp4Groove ft Garry H
El afterwork Camp4Groove vuelve en su décima edición el jueves 18 de septiembre Y para la edición de este año, tenemos a Garry H tras los platos
