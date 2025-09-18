Animation Camp4Groove ft Garry H Les Cabanes Urbaines La Rochelle

Animation Camp4Groove ft Garry H

Tarif : 9 – 9 – 9 EUR

Début : Jeudi 2025-09-18 18:30:00

fin : 2025-09-18 22:30:00

2025-09-18

C’est l’incontournable afterwork de Camp4, le Camp4Groove le jeudi 18 septembre pour sa dixième édition ! Et pour cette reprise, on retrouve Garry H derrière les platines !

English : Event Camp4Groove ft Garry H

The Camp4Groove afterwork is back for its tenth edition on Thursday, September 18! And for this edition, Garry H is back behind the decks!

German : Veranstaltung Camp4Groove ft Garry H

Es ist das unumgängliche Afterwork von Camp4, der Camp4Groove am Donnerstag, den 18. September in seiner zehnten Ausgabe! Und bei dieser Wiederholung steht Garry H hinter den Plattentellern!

L’afterwork Camp4Groove torna per la sua decima edizione giovedì 18 settembre! E per l’edizione di quest’anno c’è Garry H dietro i piatti!

Espanol : Evento Camp4Groove ft Garry H

El afterwork Camp4Groove vuelve en su décima edición el jueves 18 de septiembre Y para la edición de este año, tenemos a Garry H tras los platos

