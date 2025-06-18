Animation chocolat Ateliers Tablettes pour les enfants – Manthelan 18 juin 2025 14:00

Indre-et-Loire

Animation chocolat Ateliers Tablettes pour les enfants 1 Lieu-dit Le Noyer Froid Manthelan Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

6

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-18 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-17 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-18

2025-06-20

2025-06-25

2025-06-27

2025-07-02

2025-07-04

2025-07-09

2025-07-11

2025-07-16

2025-07-18

2025-07-23

2025-07-25

2025-07-30

2025-08-01

2025-08-06

2025-08-08

2025-08-13

2025-08-15

2025-08-20

2025-08-22

Atelier pour les enfants Fabriquez vos propres tablettes de chocolat avec l’aide de nos chocolatiers.

Dès 3 ans, 20/30 min.

Les adultes sont les bienvenus s’ils veulent réaliser l’atelier avec leurs enfants !!

Atelier disponible dans nos 3 boutiques de Chambray, Manthelan et Yzeures-sur-Creuse.

1 Lieu-dit Le Noyer Froid

Manthelan 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 59 63 68 info@cadeauetchocolat.com

English :

Workshop for children: Make your own chocolate bars with the help of our chocolatiers.

From age 3, 20/30 min.

Adults are welcome if they want to do the workshop with their children!

Available in our 3 boutiques in Chambray, Manthelan and Yzeures-sur-Creuse.

German :

Workshop für Kinder Stelle mit Hilfe unserer Chocolatiers deine eigenen Schokoladentafeln her.

Ab 3 Jahren, 20/30 Min.

Erwachsene sind herzlich willkommen, wenn sie den Workshop mit ihren Kindern durchführen möchten!!!

Der Workshop ist in unseren 3 Geschäften in Chambray, Manthelan und Yzeures-sur-Creuse verfügbar.

Italiano :

Laboratorio per bambini: Realizzate le vostre tavolette di cioccolato con l’aiuto dei nostri cioccolatieri.

A partire dai 3 anni, 20/30 min.

Gli adulti sono i benvenuti se vogliono fare il laboratorio con i loro bambini!

Laboratorio disponibile nei nostri 3 negozi di Chambray, Manthelan e Yzeures-sur-Creuse.

Espanol :

Taller para niños: Elabora tus propias tabletas de chocolate con la ayuda de nuestros chocolateros.

A partir de 3 años, 20/30 min.

Los adultos son bienvenidos si desean realizar el taller con sus hijos

Taller disponible en nuestras 3 tiendas de Chambray, Manthelan y Yzeures-sur-Creuse.

