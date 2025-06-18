Animation chocolat Ateliers Tablettes pour les enfants – Manthelan 18 juin 2025 14:00
Animation chocolat Ateliers Tablettes pour les enfants 1 Lieu-dit Le Noyer Froid Manthelan Indre-et-Loire
2025-06-18
2025-06-20
2025-06-25
2025-06-27
2025-07-02
2025-07-04
2025-07-09
2025-07-11
2025-07-16
2025-07-18
2025-07-23
2025-07-25
2025-07-30
2025-08-01
2025-08-06
2025-08-08
2025-08-13
2025-08-15
2025-08-20
2025-08-22
Atelier pour les enfants Fabriquez vos propres tablettes de chocolat avec l’aide de nos chocolatiers.
Dès 3 ans, 20/30 min.
Les adultes sont les bienvenus s’ils veulent réaliser l’atelier avec leurs enfants !!
Atelier disponible dans nos 3 boutiques de Chambray, Manthelan et Yzeures-sur-Creuse.
1 Lieu-dit Le Noyer Froid
Manthelan 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 59 63 68 info@cadeauetchocolat.com
English :
Workshop for children: Make your own chocolate bars with the help of our chocolatiers.
From age 3, 20/30 min.
Adults are welcome if they want to do the workshop with their children!
Available in our 3 boutiques in Chambray, Manthelan and Yzeures-sur-Creuse.
German :
Workshop für Kinder Stelle mit Hilfe unserer Chocolatiers deine eigenen Schokoladentafeln her.
Ab 3 Jahren, 20/30 Min.
Erwachsene sind herzlich willkommen, wenn sie den Workshop mit ihren Kindern durchführen möchten!!!
Der Workshop ist in unseren 3 Geschäften in Chambray, Manthelan und Yzeures-sur-Creuse verfügbar.
Italiano :
Laboratorio per bambini: Realizzate le vostre tavolette di cioccolato con l’aiuto dei nostri cioccolatieri.
A partire dai 3 anni, 20/30 min.
Gli adulti sono i benvenuti se vogliono fare il laboratorio con i loro bambini!
Laboratorio disponibile nei nostri 3 negozi di Chambray, Manthelan e Yzeures-sur-Creuse.
Espanol :
Taller para niños: Elabora tus propias tabletas de chocolate con la ayuda de nuestros chocolateros.
A partir de 3 años, 20/30 min.
Los adultos son bienvenidos si desean realizar el taller con sus hijos
Taller disponible en nuestras 3 tiendas de Chambray, Manthelan y Yzeures-sur-Creuse.
