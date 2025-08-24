Animation concours de la tarte à la mirabelle originale 4ème édition Metz

Animation concours de la tarte à la mirabelle originale 4ème édition

Metz Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-24 15:30:00

Le Syndicat des Boulangers de Metz et Environs vous donne rendez-vous pour un concours gourmand, dédié à notre fruit emblématique la mirabelle !

Les boulangers-pâtissiers professionnels rivaliseront de créativité avec des tartes aux saveurs audacieuses.

Le gagnant recevra un trophée unique, imaginé par Maison Bianchi.

Bonne nouvelle une dégustation ouverte au public sera proposée (jauge limitée) !Tout public

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 800 89 18 91

English :

The Syndicat des Boulangers de Metz et Environs invites you to a gourmet competition dedicated to our emblematic fruit: the mirabelle plum!

Professional bakers and confectioners will be vying with each other to create boldly flavored tarts.

The winner will receive a unique trophy, designed by Maison Bianchi.

Good news: a tasting session open to the public will be offered (limited capacity)!

German :

Das Syndicat des Boulangers de Metz et Environs (Bäckerverband von Metz und Umgebung) lädt Sie zu einem Gourmet-Wettbewerb ein, der unserer emblematischen Frucht gewidmet ist: der Mirabelle!

Die professionellen Bäcker und Konditoren werden mit Torten in gewagten Geschmacksrichtungen um die Wette kreativ sein.

Der Gewinner erhält eine einzigartige Trophäe, die von Maison Bianchi entworfen wurde.

Gute Nachrichten: Es wird eine öffentliche Verkostung angeboten (begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl)!

Italiano :

Il Syndicat des Boulangers de Metz et Environs organizza un concorso gastronomico dedicato al nostro frutto simbolo: la prugna mirabelle!

Panettieri e pasticceri professionisti si sfideranno per creare crostate dal sapore deciso.

Il vincitore riceverà un trofeo unico disegnato dalla Maison Bianchi.

Una buona notizia: sarà offerta una sessione di degustazione aperta al pubblico (capacità limitata)!

Espanol :

El Syndicat des Boulangers de Metz et Environs organiza un concurso gastronómico dedicado a nuestra fruta estrella: ¡la ciruela mirabel!

Panaderos y pasteleros profesionales competirán entre sí para crear tartas de sabores atrevidos.

El ganador recibirá un trofeo único diseñado por la Maison Bianchi.

Una buena noticia: ¡se ofrecerá una degustación abierta al público (aforo limitado)!

L’événement Animation concours de la tarte à la mirabelle originale 4ème édition Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ