ANIMATION COOK EXPERT MAGIMIX – BOULANGER LA ROCHEFOUCAULD Rivières, 23 mai 2025 15:00, Rivières.
Charente
Début : 2025-05-23 15:00:00
fin : 2025-05-23 17:00:00
2025-05-23
Animation « spécial gouter »
Démonstration du robot chauffant Cook Expert Magimix
BOULANGER LA ROCHEFOUCAULD 140 LA FOSSE PASCAUD
Rivières 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 63 08 07 magasin.boulanger@fr.boulanger.com
English :
Special snack animation
Demonstration of the Magimix Cook Expert food processor
German :
Animation « Spezieller Gouter »
Vorführung des Magimix Cook Expert Heißluftroboters
Italiano :
Animazione « Merenda speciale
Dimostrazione del robot da cucina Magimix Cook Expert
Espanol :
Animación especial de aperitivos
Demostración del robot de cocina Magimix Cook Expert
