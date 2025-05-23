ANIMATION COOK EXPERT MAGIMIX – BOULANGER LA ROCHEFOUCAULD Rivières, 23 mai 2025 15:00, Rivières.

Charente

ANIMATION COOK EXPERT MAGIMIX  BOULANGER LA ROCHEFOUCAULD 140 LA FOSSE PASCAUD Rivières Charente

Animation « spécial gouter »
Démonstration du robot chauffant Cook Expert Magimix
BOULANGER LA ROCHEFOUCAULD 140 LA FOSSE PASCAUD
Rivières 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 63 08 07  magasin.boulanger@fr.boulanger.com

English :

Special snack animation
Demonstration of the Magimix Cook Expert food processor

German :

Animation « Spezieller Gouter »
Vorführung des Magimix Cook Expert Heißluftroboters

Italiano :

Animazione « Merenda speciale
Dimostrazione del robot da cucina Magimix Cook Expert

Espanol :

Animación especial de aperitivos
Demostración del robot de cocina Magimix Cook Expert

