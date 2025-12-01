Animation Dancefloor avec Perez (dj set) Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

Animation Dancefloor avec Perez (dj set)

Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle 14 Rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Début : 2025-12-18 19:30:00

fin : 2025-12-18 22:30:00

2025-12-18

Dancefloor de Perez



Pour fêter la fin de l’association de La Tierce avec Mille Plateaux, la compagnie s’empare de la chapelle Fromentin pour vous proposer un dernier moment ensemble, un dancefloor ambiancée par le musicien Perez !

Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle 14 Rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

English : Event Dancefloor avec Perez (dj set)

Perez dancefloor



To celebrate the end of La Tierce’s association with Mille Plateaux, the company takes over the Fromentin chapel to offer you one last moment together, a dancefloor set to music by Perez!

German : Veranstaltung Dancefloor avec Perez (dj set)

Perez’ Dancefloor



Um das Ende der Verbindung von La Tierce mit Mille Plateaux zu feiern, nimmt die Kompanie die Fromentin-Kapelle in Beschlag, um Ihnen einen letzten gemeinsamen Moment zu bieten: einen Dancefloor, der von dem Musiker Perez umrahmt wird!

Italiano :

Pista da ballo di Perez



Per festeggiare la fine del sodalizio tra La Tierce e Mille Plateaux, l’azienda si trasferisce alla Cappella Fromentin per offrirvi un ultimo momento insieme, un dancefloor musicato da Perez!

Espanol : Evento Dancefloor avec Perez (dj set)

Pista de baile de Pérez



Para celebrar el final de la asociación de La Tierce con Mille Plateaux, la empresa toma la Capilla Fromentin para ofrecerle un último momento juntos, ¡una pista de baile musicalizada por Pérez!

