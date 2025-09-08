ANIMATION DANSANTE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

ANIMATION DANSANTE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda lundi 8 septembre 2025.

ANIMATION DANSANTE

Rue piétonne du Casino Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-08 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-08 19:00:00

2025-09-08

Animation dansante avec Miguel Gasquez.

Venez profiter de l’ambiance festive et conviviale !

Rue piétonne du Casino Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

Dancing entertainment with Miguel Gasquez.

Come and enjoy the festive, friendly atmosphere!

German :

Tanzanimation mit Miguel Gasquez.

Genießen Sie die festliche und gesellige Atmosphäre!

Italiano :

Intrattenimento danzante con Miguel Gasquez.

Venite a godervi l’atmosfera festosa e amichevole!

Espanol :

Baile amenizado por Miguel Gasquez.

Ven a disfrutar de un ambiente festivo y agradable

