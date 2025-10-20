ANIMATION DANSANTE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
ANIMATION DANSANTE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda lundi 20 octobre 2025.
ANIMATION DANSANTE
Rue piétonne du Casino Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-20 17:00:00
fin : 2025-10-20 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-20
Animation dansante avec Miguel Gasquez.
Venez profiter de l’ambiance festive et conviviale !
.
Rue piétonne du Casino Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
Dancing entertainment with Miguel Gasquez.
Come and enjoy the festive, friendly atmosphere!
German :
Tanzanimation mit Miguel Gasquez.
Genießen Sie die festliche und gesellige Atmosphäre!
Italiano :
Intrattenimento danzante con Miguel Gasquez.
Venite a godervi l’atmosfera festosa e amichevole!
Espanol :
Baile amenizado por Miguel Gasquez.
Ven a disfrutar de un ambiente festivo y agradable
L’événement ANIMATION DANSANTE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR