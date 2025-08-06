ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon

ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon mercredi 6 août 2025.

ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS

SQUARE LAURET 24 Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-06 15:30:00

fin : 2025-08-06 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-06

Ces jeux sont conçus pour mettre à l’épreuve notre agilité et notre capacité d’observation et ils offrent une expérience de jeu traditionnelle, amusante et familiale.

Les jeux en bois géants permettent d’organiser de véritables défis pour les joueurs. .

SQUARE LAURET 24 Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

English :

These games are designed to test our agility and observation skills, and offer a traditional, fun and family-friendly play experience.

German :

Diese Spiele sollen unsere Beweglichkeit und Beobachtungsgabe auf die Probe stellen und bieten ein traditionelles, unterhaltsames und familienfreundliches Spielerlebnis.

Italiano :

Questi giochi sono progettati per mettere alla prova la nostra agilità e capacità di osservazione e offrono un’esperienza di gioco tradizionale, divertente e adatta alle famiglie.

Espanol :

Estos juegos están diseñados para poner a prueba nuestra agilidad y capacidad de observación y ofrecen una experiencia lúdica tradicional, divertida y familiar.

L’événement ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE