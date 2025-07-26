Animation de Sophie Rolex Fastnet Race Place Napoléon Cherbourg-en-Cotentin
Animation de Sophie Rolex Fastnet Race
Place Napoléon Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche
Début : 2025-07-26 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26 17:00:00
2025-07-26
Créations ludiques et manuelles sur le thème de la mer.
Créations ludiques et manuelles sur le thème de la mer.
Place Napoléon Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie +33 2 50 79 18 07
English : Animation de Sophie Rolex Fastnet Race
Playful, manual creations on the theme of the sea.
German :
Spielerische und handwerkliche Kreationen zum Thema Meer.
Italiano :
Divertenti creazioni artigianali sul tema del mare.
Espanol :
Divertidas creaciones artesanales sobre el tema del mar.
