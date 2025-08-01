Animation de Sophie Rolex Fastnet Race Place Napoléon Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

Place Napoléon Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

2025-08-01 14:00:00

2025-08-01 17:00:00

2025-08-01

Créations ludiques et manuelles sur le thème de la mer.

Place Napoléon Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie +33 2 50 79 18 07

English : Animation de Sophie Rolex Fastnet Race

Playful, manual creations on the theme of the sea.

German :

Spielerische und handwerkliche Kreationen zum Thema Meer.

Italiano :

Divertenti creazioni artigianali sul tema del mare.

Espanol :

Divertidas creaciones artesanales sobre el tema del mar.

