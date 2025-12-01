ANIMATION DÉCORATIONS DE NOËL MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

ANIMATION DÉCORATIONS DE NOËL

MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN
Avenue Benabarre
Aurignac
Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-12-23 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-23 16:30:00

2025-12-23

Le musée de l’Aurignacien et Gaïa Fior organisent cette animation tout spécialement pour les fêtes de Noël

Fabriquez des décorations de Noël en vannerie en tressant les végétaux avec Gaïa Fior.

Animation à partir de 10 ans

Réservation conseillée, places limitées. 4 .

+33 5 61 90 90 72
accueil@musee-aurignacien.com

The Musée de l’Aurignacien and Gaïa Fior are organizing this special Christmas event

L'événement ANIMATION DÉCORATIONS DE NOËL Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-12-05