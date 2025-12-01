ANIMATION DÉCORATIONS DE NOËL MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
ANIMATION DÉCORATIONS DE NOËL MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac mardi 23 décembre 2025.
ANIMATION DÉCORATIONS DE NOËL
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR
4
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-23 14:30:00
fin : 2025-12-23 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-23
Le musée de l’Aurignacien et Gaïa Fior organisent cette animation tout spécialement pour les fêtes de Noël
Fabriquez des décorations de Noël en vannerie en tressant les végétaux avec Gaïa Fior.
Animation à partir de 10 ans
Réservation conseillée, places limitées. 4 .
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 90 72 accueil@musee-aurignacien.com
English :
The Musée de l’Aurignacien and Gaïa Fior are organizing this special Christmas event
L’événement ANIMATION DÉCORATIONS DE NOËL Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-12-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE