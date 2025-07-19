Animation dojo Wannabe #10 Le Cap Maison des étudiants, de la jeunesse et des associations Metz
Animation dojo Wannabe #10
Le Cap Maison des étudiants, de la jeunesse et des associations 1 avenue Robert Schuman Metz Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-19 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-19 18:00:00
2025-07-19
The DW Network présente la Monthly du Dojo Wannabe !
Un moment d’enjaillement et de jeux vidéo.
Main game
Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Side Game
UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves (PC)
English :
The DW Network presents the Wannabe Dojo Monthly!
A moment of enjailment and video games.
Main game
Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Side Game
UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC)
German :
The DW Network präsentiert die Monthly des Dojo Wannabe!
Ein Moment der Verherrlichung und der Videospiele.
Hauptspiel
Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Side Game
UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter: Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC)
Italiano :
Il DW Network presenta il Wannabe Dojo Monthly!
Un momento di enjailment e videogiochi.
Gioco principale
Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Gioco secondario
UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Furia fatale: La città dei lupi (PC)
Espanol :
¡La Red DW presenta el Wannabe Dojo Monthly!
Un momento de enjailamiento y videojuegos.
Juego principal
Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Juego secundario
UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC)
