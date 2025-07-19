Animation dojo Wannabe #10 Le Cap Maison des étudiants, de la jeunesse et des associations Metz

samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Le Cap Maison des étudiants, de la jeunesse et des associations 1 avenue Robert Schuman Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-19 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-19 18:00:00

2025-07-19

The DW Network présente la Monthly du Dojo Wannabe !

Un moment d’enjaillement et de jeux vidéo.

Main game

Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Side Game

UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Fatal Fury City of the Wolves (PC)Tout public
Le Cap Maison des étudiants, de la jeunesse et des associations 1 avenue Robert Schuman Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est  

English :

The DW Network presents the Wannabe Dojo Monthly!

A moment of enjailment and video games.

Main game

Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Side Game

UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC)

German :

The DW Network präsentiert die Monthly des Dojo Wannabe!

Ein Moment der Verherrlichung und der Videospiele.

Hauptspiel

Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Side Game

UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter: Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC)

Italiano :

Il DW Network presenta il Wannabe Dojo Monthly!

Un momento di enjailment e videogiochi.

Gioco principale

Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Gioco secondario

UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Furia fatale: La città dei lupi (PC)

Espanol :

¡La Red DW presenta el Wannabe Dojo Monthly!

Un momento de enjailamiento y videojuegos.

Juego principal

Street Fighter 6 (PC)
Tekken 8 (PC)
Guilty Gear Strive (PC)
Juego secundario

UMVC3 (PC)
Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact (PC)
Rivals 2 (PC)
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC)

