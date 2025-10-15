Animation « Echecs » Paray-le-Monial

Bibliothèque municipale Paray-le-Monial Saône-et-Loire

La Bibliothèque municipale de Paray-le-Monial et le club « Charolais-Brionnais Echec et Mat » proposent une animation spéciale « Jeux autour des échecs » pour tous à partir de 10 ans. Jeux fournis.   .

Bibliothèque municipale Paray-le-Monial 71600 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 85 88 80 27 

