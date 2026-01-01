Animation En action ! Mille Plateaux Centre Chorégraphique National de La Rochelle La Rochelle

Animation En action !

Mille Plateaux Centre Chorégraphique National de La Rochelle 14 Rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-24 15:00:00

fin : 2026-02-11 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-24 2026-02-11

Dans le cadre de l’exposition version augmentée 24 Mouvements par seconde, les enfants seront mis en action pour traverser l’histoire de la danse. Les papilles aussi seront mises à l’épreuve un goûter est proposé à la fin de la visite !

Mille Plateaux Centre Chorégraphique National de La Rochelle 14 Rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

English : Animation In action!

As part of the augmented version of the 24 Movements per Second exhibition, children will be put into action as they journey through the history of dance. Their taste buds will also be put to the test: a snack will be served at the end of the visit!

