Animation Escape Game à Central Central La Rochelle La Rochelle

Central La Rochelle 16 rue de l’escale La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 100 – 100 – 200 EUR

Tarif de groupe

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-27 13:30:00

fin : 2025-10-30 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-27

Embarquez en équipe pour 4 après-midi Escape Game à Central La Rochelle !

Central La Rochelle 16 rue de l’escale La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 79 87 02 75 larochelle@centralhostel.fr

English : Entertainment Escape Game à Central

Team up for 4 afternoon Escape Games at Central La Rochelle!

German : Veranstaltung Escape Game à Central

Machen Sie sich als Team auf den Weg zu vier Nachmittagen Escape Game in Central La Rochelle!

Italiano :

Salite a bordo come squadra per 4 pomeriggi di giochi di fuga al Central La Rochelle!

Espanol : Animacion Escape Game à Central

¡Embárcate en equipo en 4 tardes de Juegos de Escape en Central La Rochelle!

L’événement Animation Escape Game à Central La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par Nous La Rochelle