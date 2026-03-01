Animation Eveil athlétique Poussin Saint-Amand-Montrond
Animation Eveil athlétique Poussin Saint-Amand-Montrond samedi 28 mars 2026.
Animation Eveil athlétique Poussin
Rue Léopold Senghor Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-28
Date(s) :
2026-03-28
Animation Eveil athlétique organisé par Saint-Amand-Montrond Boischaut Athletic, le comité du Cher d’Athlétisme et la Ville de Saint-Amand-Montrond
Parcours Eveil Athlé PO 30 m plat Longueur Poids. Confirmation et clôture des inscriptions dès 9h30. Ouvert aux non licenciés (autorisation parentale) .
Rue Léopold Senghor Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 86 49 52 41
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Eveil athlétique animation organized by Saint-Amand-Montrond Boischaut Athletic, the Cher Athletics Committee and the town of Saint-Amand-Montrond
L’événement Animation Eveil athlétique Poussin Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-03-21 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE