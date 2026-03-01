Animation Eveil athlétique Poussin

Rue Léopold Senghor Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 10:00:00

fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Animation Eveil athlétique organisé par Saint-Amand-Montrond Boischaut Athletic, le comité du Cher d’Athlétisme et la Ville de Saint-Amand-Montrond

Parcours Eveil Athlé PO 30 m plat Longueur Poids. Confirmation et clôture des inscriptions dès 9h30. Ouvert aux non licenciés (autorisation parentale) .

Rue Léopold Senghor Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 86 49 52 41

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English :

Eveil athlétique animation organized by Saint-Amand-Montrond Boischaut Athletic, the Cher Athletics Committee and the town of Saint-Amand-Montrond

L’événement Animation Eveil athlétique Poussin Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-03-21 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE