ANIMATION FORAINE PARC THERMAL Bagnères-de-Luchon

ANIMATION FORAINE

PARC THERMAL Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

À l’approche des fêtes hivernales, le parc thermal se transforme en un lieu enchanteur. Une animation foraine s’installe, plongeant les visiteurs dans une atmosphère magique et immersive. Les manèges, avec en vedette l’Extrême, offrent une vue spectaculaire sur les illuminations de Noël.

Une animation foraine avec auto-tamponeuses, manèges, jeux et gourmandises. .

English :

As winter approaches, the spa park is transformed into an enchanting setting. An animated fairground immerses visitors in a magical, immersive atmosphere. The rides, featuring the Extreme, offer a spectacular view of the Christmas illuminations.

