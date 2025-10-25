Animation Halloween au Parc animalier Fougerolles-Saint-Valbert
Animation Halloween au Parc animalier Fougerolles-Saint-Valbert samedi 25 octobre 2025.
Animation Halloween au Parc animalier
Parc animalier de Fougerolles-Saint-Valbert Fougerolles-Saint-Valbert Haute-Saône
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-25 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-25
Pour fêter Halloween, venez passer un après-midi d’enfer au parc animalier. Serez vous assez courageux pour participer aux activités proposées par notre guide jeux tactiles, présentations de squelettes d’animaux, dissection de pelotes de réjection… N’hésitez pas à venir costumés !
RDV à 15h au chalet d’accueil situé au centre du parc (pour s’y rendre, emprunter l’entrée Blanzey accessible à partir du centre de Fougerolles. Compter 15 min à pieds pour se rendre au chalet depuis l’entrée).
Durée de l’animation 2h
Tarifs 5 € / personne (gratuit pour les moins de 3 ans)
Tarif famille 12 €
Entrée du parc incluse dans le tarif.
Inscription obligatoire à l’Office de Tourisme ou au 03 84 40 06 41, ou sur place auprès de l’animateur selon les places disponibles. .
Parc animalier de Fougerolles-Saint-Valbert Fougerolles-Saint-Valbert 70220 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 40 06 41 tourisme@luxeuil-vosges-sud.fr
English : Animation Halloween au Parc animalier
German : Animation Halloween au Parc animalier
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Animation Halloween au Parc animalier Fougerolles-Saint-Valbert a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE LUXEUIL-LES-BAINS VOSGES DU SUD