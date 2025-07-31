ANIMATION HERBORISTERIE MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
Début : 2025-07-31 14:30:00
fin : 2025-07-31 16:00:00
2025-07-31 2025-08-14
Atelier découverte herboristerie au Musée de l’Aurignacien.
Avec l’herboriste Solène Le Hinchet, découvrez les secrets des plantes médicinales, infusions et décoctions.
Réservations conseillées pour ateliers et animations, places limitées.
À partir de 10 ans. 10 .
MUSEE DE L'AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
English :
Herbalism workshop at the Musée de l’Aurignacien.
German :
Workshop zur Entdeckung der Kräuterkunde im Musée de l’Aurignacien.
Italiano :
Laboratorio di scoperta dell’erboristeria al Musée de l’Aurignacien.
Espanol :
Taller de descubrimiento de la herboristería en el museo de l’Aurignacien.
