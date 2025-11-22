Animation jeux de société Brou

Animation jeux de société

Salle Bisson Brou Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

La médiathèque de Brou en partenariat avec La Brou’ette aux Jouets propose une animation jeux de société. Sur inscription.

.

Salle Bisson Brou 28160 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 96 08 10

English :

The Brou media library, in partnership with La Brou’ette aux Jouets, offers a board game activity. Registration required.

German :

Die Mediathek von Brou bietet in Zusammenarbeit mit La Brou’ette aux Jouets eine Animation mit Gesellschaftsspielen an. Auf Anmeldung.

Italiano :

La biblioteca multimediale Brou, in collaborazione con La Brou’ette aux Jouets, propone un’attività di giochi da tavolo. È necessaria l’iscrizione.

Espanol :

La biblioteca multimedia Brou, en colaboración con La Brou’ette aux Jouets, propone una actividad de juegos de mesa. Inscripción obligatoria.

