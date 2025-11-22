Animation jeux de société Brou
Animation jeux de société Brou samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Animation jeux de société
Salle Bisson Brou Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2025-11-22 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22 17:00:00
2025-11-22
La médiathèque de Brou en partenariat avec La Brou’ette aux Jouets propose une animation jeux de société. Sur inscription.
Salle Bisson Brou 28160 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 96 08 10
English :
The Brou media library, in partnership with La Brou’ette aux Jouets, offers a board game activity. Registration required.
German :
Die Mediathek von Brou bietet in Zusammenarbeit mit La Brou’ette aux Jouets eine Animation mit Gesellschaftsspielen an. Auf Anmeldung.
Italiano :
La biblioteca multimediale Brou, in collaborazione con La Brou’ette aux Jouets, propone un’attività di giochi da tavolo. È necessaria l’iscrizione.
Espanol :
La biblioteca multimedia Brou, en colaboración con La Brou’ette aux Jouets, propone una actividad de juegos de mesa. Inscripción obligatoria.
