Animation jeux de société La Conserverie Alexis Le Gall Loctudy

Animation jeux de société
Début : 2025-12-26 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-26 12:00:00
2025-12-26
Pour les enfants et adultes de 4 à 99 ans !
Gratuit Sur inscription. .
La Conserverie Alexis Le Gall 8 impasse du Nord Loctudy 29750 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 98 83 99
