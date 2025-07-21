Animation jeux de société Médiathèque Longroy

Animation jeux de société

Médiathèque 10 Rue Jean Jaurès Longroy Seine-Maritime

Début : 2025-07-21 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-21

2025-07-21

Venez tester et emprunter nos jeux de société !

Tout public Inscription auprès de la médiathèque Gratuit

Médiathèque 10 Rue Jean Jaurès Longroy 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 3 22 26 25 20 bibliotheque.longroy@orange.fr

English : Animation jeux de société

Come and test and borrow our board games!

Open to all Register at the media library Free admission

German :

Testen Sie unsere Gesellschaftsspiele und leihen Sie sie aus!

Für alle Altersgruppen Anmeldung bei der Mediathek Kostenlos

Italiano :

Vieni a provare e prendere in prestito i nostri giochi da tavolo!

Aperto a tutti Iscrizione presso la mediateca Gratuito

Espanol :

¡Ven a probar y tomar prestados nuestros juegos de mesa!

Abierto a todos Inscríbete en la mediateca Gratis

