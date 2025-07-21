Animation jeux de société Médiathèque Longroy
Animation jeux de société Médiathèque Longroy lundi 21 juillet 2025.
Animation jeux de société
Médiathèque 10 Rue Jean Jaurès Longroy Seine-Maritime
Début : 2025-07-21 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-21
2025-07-21
Venez tester et emprunter nos jeux de société !
Tout public Inscription auprès de la médiathèque Gratuit
Médiathèque 10 Rue Jean Jaurès Longroy 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 3 22 26 25 20 bibliotheque.longroy@orange.fr
English : Animation jeux de société
Come and test and borrow our board games!
Open to all Register at the media library Free admission
German :
Testen Sie unsere Gesellschaftsspiele und leihen Sie sie aus!
Für alle Altersgruppen Anmeldung bei der Mediathek Kostenlos
Italiano :
Vieni a provare e prendere in prestito i nostri giochi da tavolo!
Aperto a tutti Iscrizione presso la mediateca Gratuito
Espanol :
¡Ven a probar y tomar prestados nuestros juegos de mesa!
Abierto a todos Inscríbete en la mediateca Gratis
