Animation Just Dance La Ferté-Vidame

Animation Just Dance La Ferté-Vidame mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

Animation Just Dance

29 Rue de Laborde La Ferté-Vidame Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-22 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-22 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-22

La médiathèque des Forêts du Perche de La Ferté-Vidame vous propose une animation autour du jeu vidéo Just Dance 2024. Un moment convivial en perspective à partager en famille ou entre amis. Réservation obligatoire au préalable, nombre de places limité. Animation gratuite, à partir de 8 ans.

29 Rue de Laborde La Ferté-Vidame 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 64 17 mediatheque.ferte@foretsduperche.fr

English :

The Forêts du Perche media library in La Ferté-Vidame is organizing an event based around the video game Just Dance 2024. A convivial moment to share with family and friends. Prior booking required, as places are limited. Free entertainment for children aged 8 and over.

German :

Die Mediathek Forêts du Perche in La Ferté-Vidame bietet Ihnen eine Animation rund um das Videospiel Just Dance 2024. Ein geselliger Moment in Aussicht, den Sie mit der Familie oder mit Freunden teilen können. Eine vorherige Reservierung ist erforderlich, da die Anzahl der Plätze begrenzt ist. Koste

Italiano :

La mediateca Forêts du Perche di La Ferté-Vidame organizza un evento basato sul videogioco Just Dance 2024. Sarà sicuramente un grande momento da condividere con la famiglia e gli amici. È indispensabile la prenotazione, poiché i posti sono limitati. Gratuito per i bambini a partire dagli 8 anni.

Espanol :

La mediateca Forêts du Perche de La Ferté-Vidame organiza un evento en torno al videojuego Just Dance 2024. Será un momento inolvidable para compartir en familia o entre amigos. Es imprescindible reservar con antelación, ya que las plazas son limitadas. Gratuito para niños a partir de 8 años.

L’événement Animation Just Dance La Ferté-Vidame a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OTs DU PERCHE