Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast comm’on lab La Rochelle Université La Rochelle

Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast

comm’on lab La Rochelle Université 4 place Bernard Moitessier La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-14

fin : 2026-04-14

Date(s) :

2026-04-14

De l’enregistrement au montage explorez, bidouillez et captez le son pour réaliser un podcast audio.

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comm’on lab La Rochelle Université 4 place Bernard Moitessier La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 86 56 21 90 commonlab@univ-lr.fr

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English :

From recording to editing: explore, tweak and capture sound to create an audio podcast.

L’événement Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Nous La Rochelle