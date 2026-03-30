Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast comm’on lab La Rochelle Université La Rochelle
Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast comm’on lab La Rochelle Université La Rochelle mardi 14 avril 2026.
Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast
comm’on lab La Rochelle Université 4 place Bernard Moitessier La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-14
fin : 2026-04-14
Date(s) :
2026-04-14
De l’enregistrement au montage explorez, bidouillez et captez le son pour réaliser un podcast audio.
.
comm’on lab La Rochelle Université 4 place Bernard Moitessier La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 86 56 21 90 commonlab@univ-lr.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
From recording to editing: explore, tweak and capture sound to create an audio podcast.
L’événement Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Nous La Rochelle
À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)
- STEPH STRINGS 1ERE PARTIE – LA SIRENE – Espace Musiques Actuelles La Rochelle 31 mars 2026
- Concert Steph Strings + Cécile Lacharme La Sirène La Rochelle 31 mars 2026
- STEPH STRINGS + 1ÈRE PARTIE La Sirène La Rochelle 31 mars 2026
- Exposition Djulijan de La Crouée La Nuit du photographe Hôtel Le Champlain La Rochelle 1 avril 2026
- Exposition Tout un Art Maison de la Charente-Maritme La Rochelle 1 avril 2026