Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast comm’on lab La Rochelle Université La Rochelle

Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast comm’on lab La Rochelle Université La Rochelle mardi 14 avril 2026.

Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast

comm’on lab La Rochelle Université 4 place Bernard Moitessier La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-14
fin : 2026-04-14

Date(s) :
2026-04-14

De l’enregistrement au montage explorez, bidouillez et captez le son pour réaliser un podcast audio.
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comm’on lab La Rochelle Université 4 place Bernard Moitessier La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 86 56 21 90  commonlab@univ-lr.fr

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English :

From recording to editing: explore, tweak and capture sound to create an audio podcast.

L’événement Animation Lab’audio Atelier podcast La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Nous La Rochelle

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