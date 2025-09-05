Animation Le Bal Floc’h La Rochelle
Animation Le Bal Floc’h La Rochelle vendredi 5 septembre 2025.
Animation Le Bal Floc’h
Parvis de la Médathèque Michel Crépeau avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-09-05 20:00:00
fin : 2025-09-05 23:30:00
2025-09-05
Le Bal Floc’h, bal forain des musiques du monde !
English : Event Le Bal Floc’h
Take a behind-the-scenes look at the media library!
German : Veranstaltung Le Bal Floc’h
Gehen Sie auf Entdeckungsreise und schauen Sie hinter die Kulissen der Mediathek!
Italiano :
Il Bal Floc’h, un luna park di musica mondiale!
Espanol : Evento Le Bal Floc’h
Descubra la mediateca y lo que ocurre entre bastidores.
