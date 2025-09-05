Animation Le Bal Floc’h La Rochelle

Animation Le Bal Floc’h La Rochelle vendredi 5 septembre 2025.

Animation Le Bal Floc’h

Parvis de la Médathèque Michel Crépeau avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-05 20:00:00

fin : 2025-09-05 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-05

Le Bal Floc’h, bal forain des musiques du monde !

Parvis de la Médathèque Michel Crépeau avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 45 71 71 mediatheque@agglo-larochelle.fr

English : Event Le Bal Floc’h

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the media library!

German : Veranstaltung Le Bal Floc’h

Gehen Sie auf Entdeckungsreise und schauen Sie hinter die Kulissen der Mediathek!

Italiano :

Il Bal Floc’h, un luna park di musica mondiale!

Espanol : Evento Le Bal Floc’h

Descubra la mediateca y lo que ocurre entre bastidores.

