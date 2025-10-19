Animation Le Livre en Fête L’Agora Saint-Xandre

Animation Le Livre en Fête L’Agora Saint-Xandre dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

Animation Le Livre en Fête

L’Agora 2 rue des écoles Saint-Xandre Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-19 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00

2025-10-19

Le Livre en Fête revient à Saint-Xandre. Près de 50 auteurs seront présents, avec Bruno Amato en invité d’honneur et Evelyne Dress et Danièle Gilbert comme marraines. Animations et dédicaces.

L’Agora 2 rue des écoles Saint-Xandre 17138 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 37 98 87 culture@st-xandre.fr

English : Event The Book Festival

Livre en Fête returns to Saint-Xandre. Nearly 50 authors will be present, with Bruno Amato as guest of honor and Evelyne Dress and Danièle Gilbert as patrons. Entertainment and book signings.

German : Veranstaltung Das Buchfest

Le Livre en Fête kehrt nach Saint-Xandre zurück. Fast 50 Autoren werden anwesend sein, mit Bruno Amato als Ehrengast und Evelyne Dress und Danièle Gilbert als Patinnen. Animationen und Signierstunden.

Italiano :

Livre en Fête torna a Saint-Xandre. Saranno presenti quasi 50 autori, con Bruno Amato come ospite d’onore e Evelyne Dress e Danièle Gilbert come madrine. Intrattenimento e firma di libri.

Espanol : Evento El Libro en Fiesta

Livre en Fête vuelve a Saint-Xandre. Cerca de 50 autores estarán presentes, con Bruno Amato como invitado de honor y Evelyne Dress y Danièle Gilbert como madrinas. Animación y firma de libros.

