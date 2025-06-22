Animation musicale au marché Les Estables 22 juin 2025 11:15

Haute-Loire

Animation musicale au marché Le bourg Les Estables Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-06-22 11:15:00

fin : 2025-06-22

Date(s) :

2025-06-22

Animation du marché à 11h15, par l’harmonie Lizieux Mézenc

.

Le bourg

Les Estables 43150 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 08 31 08

English :

Market entertainment at 11:15am, by the Lizieux Mézenc harmony band

German :

Marktbelebung um 11.15 Uhr, durch die Harmonie Lizieux Mézenc

Italiano :

Intrattenimento al mercato alle 11.15, a cura della banda musicale Lizieux Mézenc

Espanol :

Animación del mercado a las 11.15 h, a cargo de la banda de música Lizieux Mézenc

L’événement Animation musicale au marché Les Estables a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par Office de tourisme Mézenc Loire Meygal