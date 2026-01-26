Animation nature en famille Tissage Végétal Site naturel de Trotte-Lapin Moirax

Animation nature en famille Le goût d’autrefois

Site naturel de Trotte-Lapin Route de Trotte Lapin Moirax Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-08

fin : 2026-04-08

Date(s) :

2026-04-08

Plongez dans l’histoire de Trotte-Lapin qui était autrefois une ferme, explorez et trouvez les indices de son passé. Accompagné par Garonne Nature, confectionnez votre pain à l’ancienne.

Site naturel de Trotte-Lapin Route de Trotte Lapin Moirax 47310 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 47 97 91 trottelapin@agglo-agen.fr

English : Animation nature en famille Le goût d’autrefois

Immerse yourself in the history of Trotte-Lapin, once a farm, and explore and find clues to its past. Accompanied by Garonne Nature, make your own bread the old-fashioned way.

L’événement Animation nature en famille Le goût d’autrefois Moirax a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par OT Destination Agen