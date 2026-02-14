Animation Pronos et E-cartes offertes !, Angers – Terra Botanica, Angers
Animation Pronos et E-cartes offertes ! Lundi 25 mai, 09h00 Angers – Terra Botanica Maine-et-Loire
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-25T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-25T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-25T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-25T17:00:00+02:00
Dynamisez votre CSE avec l’offre exclusive Spécial Salons d’advanGO !
Vous cherchez une solution innovante pour engager vos salariés ? Pour toute nouvelle souscription effectuée sur notre stand, nous accompagnons votre lancement avec deux avantages majeurs offerts :
– Une animation « Pronostics Sportifs » offerte,
– Des e-cartes cadeaux Shoppa créditées,
Angers – Terra Botanica Terra Botanica Route d’Epinard Angers Angers 49055 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire
