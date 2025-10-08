Animation scientifique Objectif Plancton ! Médiathèque Michel Crépeau La Rochelle

Animation scientifique Objectif Plancton ! Médiathèque Michel Crépeau La Rochelle mercredi 8 octobre 2025.

Animation scientifique Objectif Plancton !

Médiathèque Michel Crépeau Avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-08 14:30:00

fin : 2025-10-08 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-08

L’E.C.O.L.E de la mer vous embarque dans une mission de haute importance. Le plancton a disparu et s’est éparpillé dans la médiathèque. Grâce à une application de géocatching partez à leur recherche et ramenez de précieuses informations. Familles 6 et +

.

Médiathèque Michel Crépeau Avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 45 71 71

English : Scientific animation Objectif Plancton !

The E.C.O.L.E de la mer takes you on a mission of the utmost importance. The plankton have disappeared and scattered all over the media library. Use a geocatching application to search for them and bring back valuable information. Families 6 and up

German : Wissenschaftliche Animation Objectif Plancton !

Die E.C.O.L.E. des Meeres nimmt Sie mit auf eine Mission von höchster Wichtigkeit. Das Plankton ist verschwunden und hat sich in der Mediathek verstreut. Mithilfe einer Geocatching-Anwendung machen Sie sich auf die Suche nach ihnen und bringen wertvolle Informationen mit nach Hause. Familien 6 und mehr

Italiano :

L’E.C.O.L.E. del mare si sta imbarcando in una missione della massima importanza. Il plancton è scomparso e si è sparso per tutta la mediateca. Utilizza un’applicazione di geocatching per ritrovarli e riportare informazioni preziose. Famiglie dai 6 anni in su

Espanol : Animación científica Objectif Plancton !

El E.C.O.L.E. del mar se embarca en una misión de máxima importancia. El plancton ha desaparecido y se ha dispersado por la mediateca. Utiliza una aplicación de geocaptura para encontrarlos y traer de vuelta valiosa información. Familias a partir de 6 años

L’événement Animation scientifique Objectif Plancton ! La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par La Rochelle Tourisme