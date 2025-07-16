ANIMATION TIR AU PROPULSEUR MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

ANIMATION TIR AU PROPULSEUR MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac mercredi 16 juillet 2025.

ANIMATION TIR AU PROPULSEUR

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-16 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-07 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-16 2025-07-17 2025-07-23 2025-07-24 2025-07-30 2025-07-31 2025-08-06 2025-08-07 2025-08-13 2025-08-14 2025-08-20 2025-08-21 2025-08-27 2025-08-28

Essayez-vous au tir au propulseur et à la sagaie, techniques de chasse de nos ancêtres à la Préhistoire, un as du tir sommeille peut-être en vous !

Animation d’1h accessible à partir de 6 ans, sous réserve des conditions météorologiquess. Animation comprise dans le billet d’entrée. 5 .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 90 72 contact@musee-aurignacien.com

English :

Try your hand at spear and assegai shooting, the hunting techniques used by our ancestors in prehistoric times. You might just be the ace in the hole!

German :

Versuchen Sie sich im Propeller- und Sagaschießen, den Jagdtechniken unserer Vorfahren in der Vorgeschichte vielleicht schlummert in Ihnen ein Schieß-Ass!

Italiano :

Cimentatevi nel tiro con la lancia e con l’assegai, le tecniche di caccia utilizzate dai nostri antenati in epoca preistorica. Potreste essere l’asso nella manica!

Espanol :

Pruebe a disparar lanzas y assegai, las técnicas de caza que utilizaban nuestros antepasados en la prehistoria. ¡Puede que usted sea el as en la manga!

L’événement ANIMATION TIR AU PROPULSEUR Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE